Abstract

Different types of sexual victimization are associated with different outcomes; for example, on average, physically forced sex is associated with worse psychological outcomes than verbally coerced sex. This study evaluated outcomes associated with sexual victimization as a function of sexual act and aggressive tactic, expanding upon the acts and tactics examined in prior studies. Participants who had experienced sexual victimization (N = 402) completed a survey about their most upsetting victimization experience, identifying the sexual act(s) and aggressive tactic(s) that occurred. They completed measures of PTSD, depression, anger, and trauma-related cognitions. Relationships between symptom severity and most upsetting act and tactic, as well as the number of acts and tactics, were analyzed. Related to the sexual act, non-penetrative sexual acts were associated with the lowest symptom severity on several measures. Related to the aggressive tactic, sex obtained through anger/criticism and physical force were associated with the greatest symptom severity on some measures. A larger number of tactics were associated with more severe symptoms on all measures, whereas number of acts only explained unique variance in PTSD symptom severity. The pattern of severity for outcomes differed from previous conceptualizations, suggesting that current hierarchies of victimization severity may require revision.

