Abstract

BACKGROUND AND OBJECTIVES: Promoting positive child and youth health and development requires clear definitions and comprehensive measures of child and youth thriving. The study's objectives were to identify the scope, range, and gaps in definitions and measures of thriving for children or youth (birth through young adult).



METHODS: Systematic searches of Pubmed, PsycInfo, Health and Psychosocial Instruments, Education Resources Information Center, and Scopus were conducted for articles that included definitions, conceptual frameworks, or measures of child and youth thriving. Inclusion criteria were that the articles: (1) provided a new definition or measure of child thriving, flourishing, or well-being; (2) focused on normally developing children 0 to 24 years old; and (3) were published between 2009 and 2022 in an English language peer-reviewed journal. Studies were categorized by child age, study type, population, and community-identified domains of thriving.



RESULTS: Of the 14 920 articles identified, 113 met inclusion criteria: 34 unique definitions or frameworks, 66 validated measures, and 12 articles presenting both a framework and measure. One-third of the articles focused on early childhood (0-5 years old); 47% on middle childhood (6-11 years old); 72% on adolescence (12-17 years old), and 22% on young adults (18-24 years old).



CONCLUSIONS: Current child thriving definitions, frameworks, and measures could be expanded in their coverage of age and key domains, such as racial equity and safety. Additional frameworks and measures focused on early childhood (0-5 years) and assessing thriving over time are needed.

