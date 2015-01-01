Abstract

This article is the runner-up submission from the sixth annual Section on Pediatric Trainees essay competition. This year's competition was informed by the 2021-2022 Section on Pediatric Trainees Advocacy Campaign: "Rx Against Racism," which encouraged trainees to focus on racism as a public health crisis, with the goal of improving health equity for their patients, training programs, neighborhoods, and broader communities. In titling the essay competition "Beyond Bearing Witness," we asked writers to reflect not only on the effects of systemic racism on children, but also on how pediatricians can address these issues in venues ranging from patient encounters to training programs to public policy. We were impressed by the thoughtfulness and vulnerability of trainees in sharing their experiences regarding this critically important topic. The runner-up essay, by medical student LaShyra Nolen, explores the critical topic of how to take antiracist action within a healthcare setting. The author uses the...

Language: en