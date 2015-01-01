Abstract

Online informal support networks may provide a critical source of support for young people who self-injure. While these platforms are often intended to mitigate digital harm, there is limited understanding of how individuals use peer support venues to seek self-injury related support and the specific contingencies of supportive exchanges. The present mixed-methods study was designed to explore the types of concerns members express on a mobile peer support application and the types of responses that they receive. Specifically, our aims were to (1) understand the prevalence of peer support types exchanged and (2) surface more nuanced themes within these categories of support. We also explore the relationship between support sought through posts and received through comments.



FINDINGS have important theoretical implications for understanding support seeking and provision through a mobile peer support app, which can help guide the design and optimization of peer-driven platforms for individuals who self-injure.

Language: en