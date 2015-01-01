Abstract

Motor vehicle traffic is commonly cited as a barrier to walking, but national level perceptions of traffic characteristics that negatively influence walking and potential traffic mitigation strategies remain unclear. The objectives of this study were to describe perceptions of (1) traffic characteristics that make walking unsafe in the United States and (2) potential mitigation strategies to address these concerns among those who report traffic as a barrier to walking. Data were from FallStyles, a nationwide internet panel survey conducted in October 2019 (n = 3,284 adults). Respondents reported if traffic makes walking unsafe where they live; those who answered yes were then asked about traffic characteristics that make walking unsafe (number of vehicles, speed of vehicles, distracted or impaired driving, types of vehicles, and other reasons) and potential mitigation strategies (new or improved sidewalks, crosswalks, pedestrian signals, street lighting, things that slow vehicles down, separating the sidewalk from the road, fewer vehicle lanes, and other). Prevalence of responses was assessed overall and by select sociodemographic and geographic characteristics, and by walking status. Nearly 25% of US adults reported that traffic is a barrier to walking where they live. Of these, 79% selected vehicle speed as a contributing traffic characteristic, and 57% indicated new or improved sidewalks as a potential mitigation strategy. These top responses were shared across all sociodemographic, geographic, and walking behavior subgroups. Speed reduction efforts and built environment enhancements such as sidewalks may alleviate pedestrian safety concerns. Promotion campaigns may be needed to bring awareness to such changes.

Language: en