|
Citation
|
Brown RA, Ramchand R, Helmus TC. Rand Health Q. 2022; 9(4): e15.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Rand Corporation)
|
DOI
|
unavailable
|
PMID
|
36238006
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
In this article, the authors examine similarities between violent extremism and substance dependence. They review evidence from psychology, neuroscience, sociology, and public health that suggests that there are similarities in violent extremism and substance dependence in terms of the underlying neural pathways, social and psychological causes, behavioral patterns, and opportunities for prevention and intervention.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
United States; Substance Use Disorder Prevention; Violent Extremism