Miller BM, LaTourrette T, Warren D, Metz D. Rand Health Q. 2022; 9(4): e11.

(Copyright © 2022, Rand Corporation)

36238019

PMC9519104

The authors document the role of the National Institute for Standards and Technology (NIST) in the initial adoption of smoke alarms, ongoing changes to smoke alarm performance requirements, and ongoing research on wildfire safety in the wildland urban interface. They also provide econometric estimates of the social and economic impact of the fire safety standards that NIST helped develop.


Community Health and Well-Being; Community Resilience; Fire Protection; Wildfires

