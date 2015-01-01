Abstract

Terrorism-related injuries and deaths have become a major threat to the Somalian population, as in the rest of the world. We aimed to characterize and compare firearm and explosion injuries caused by terrorist acts. This retrospective study reviewed the data of all patients injured by explosions and firearm attacks over seven years. Epidemiological characteristics, injury pattern, severity scores, hospital resource utilization parameters, length of stay, and death rates were evaluated. A total of 2426 patients were injured by 359 explosions and firearm attacks during the study period. Eighty-one percent of the patients (n = 1974) were male, while 19% of the cases were female. Multiple body site injuries occurred more frequently in explosion injuries (75%) than firearm wounds (48%) (P < 0.001). The relative frequency of internal injuries in explosion injuries was higher than in firearm wounds (46.7% vs. 36.2%). Patients injured due to the explosion have a greater rate of severe and critical injuries than those injured by firearms (30.2% vs. 21.2%, P < 0.001). About a quarter (24%) of the patients were hospitalized in the intensive care unit. The inpatient mortality rate was 11.6%. The findings of the study revealed that suicide bombings explosions are associated with multiple body site injuries, a greater rate of severe and critical internal injuries, and a higher mortality rate.

