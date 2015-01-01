Abstract

Passengers commute between different modes of transportation in traffic hubs, and passenger localization is a key component for the effective functioning of these spaces. The smartphone-based localization system presented in this work is based on the 3D step and heading approach, which is adapted depending on the position of the smartphone, i.e., held in the hand or in the front pocket of the trousers. We use the accelerometer, gyroscope and barometer embedded in the smartphone to detect the steps and the direction of movement of the passenger. To correct the accumulated error, we detect landmarks, particularly staircases and elevators. To test our localization algorithm, we have recorded real-world mobility data in a test station in Munich city center where we have ground truth points. We achieve a 3D position accuracy of 12 m for a smartphone held in the hand and 10 m when the phone is placed in the front pocket of the trousers.

