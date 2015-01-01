|
Maadi S, Stein S, Hong J, Murray-Smith R. Sensors (Basel) 2022; 22(19): e7501.
(Copyright © 2022, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
36236600
Adaptive traffic signal control (ATSC) is an effective method to reduce traffic congestion in modern urban areas. Many studies adopted various approaches to adjust traffic signal plans according to real-time traffic in response to demand fluctuations to improve urban network performance (e.g., minimise delay). Recently, learning-based methods such as reinforcement learning (RL) have achieved promising results in signal plan optimisation. However, adopting these self-learning techniques in future traffic environments in the presence of connected and automated vehicles (CAVs) remains largely an open challenge. This study develops a real-time RL-based adaptive traffic signal control that optimises a signal plan to minimise the total queue length while allowing the CAVs to adjust their speed based on a fixed timing strategy to decrease total stop delays. The highlight of this work is combining a speed guidance system with a reinforcement learning-based traffic signal control. Two different performance measures are implemented to minimise total queue length and total stop delays.
adaptive traffic signal control; connected and automated vehicles; microscopic traffic simulation; reinforcement learning