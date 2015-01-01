Abstract

BACKGROUND: The rates of suicide in youth have increased dramatically, leading to increased interest in routinely screening youth for suicidality. However, data on suicidal ideation (SI) in younger children are sparse, especially with brief self-report measures that can easily be used for screening non-referred samples.



METHODS: We evaluated a community sample of 497 6-year-old children and their parents and followed them into adolescence. SI was assessed via child self-report at ages 6 and 9 using an item from the Children's Depression Inventory, and via parent-report at age 6 using an item from the Early Childhood Inventory. Child psychopathology and functioning were assessed via semi-structured interviews every 3 years from age 6 through 15.



RESULTS: Child endorsement of SI at age 6 did not predict later psychopathology or functioning. Child endorsement of SI at age 9 was associated with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and disruptive behavior disorders (DBD) diagnoses across the adolescent follow-up assessments. Parent endorsement of child SI predicted an increased likelihood of later SI and non-suicidal self-injury, a higher rate of DBD and externalizing symptoms, and poorer global functioning in adolescence.



CONCLUSIONS: Our results support recommendations against administering SI screening measures to children under the age of 10.

