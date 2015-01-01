|
Silver J, Olino TM, Carlson GA, Dougherty LR, Klein DN. Suicide Life Threat. Behav. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, American Association of Suicidology, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
36239390
BACKGROUND: The rates of suicide in youth have increased dramatically, leading to increased interest in routinely screening youth for suicidality. However, data on suicidal ideation (SI) in younger children are sparse, especially with brief self-report measures that can easily be used for screening non-referred samples.
Language: en
early childhood; self-reported suicidal ideation; suicidal thoughts