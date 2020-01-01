Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Cut neck injuries are sharp incised injuries in the neck which if not treated promptly may lead to lifetime morbidity or even death of the patient.



Aim: To study the socio-demographical pattern, various modes of injury and the management of cut neck injuries.



Materials and Methods: This study was conducted in Tezpur Medical College from the time period of 01/01/20 to 31/12/21. A total of 28 cases of cut neck injuries were included in the study after obtaining proper consent from the patient party. The socio- demographic pattern, modes of injury and the treatment provided were recorded and analysed.



Results: Out of 28 cases, 18 were males and 10 females. Majority of the cases were suicidal (15), followed by homicidal (10) and accidental (3). Patients from rural areas were 19 whereas 3 cases were from urban population. Tracheostomy was needed in 10 cases.



Conclusion: Cut neck injuries are serious injuries that need prompt treatment, failing to which can be life threatening to the patient. In our study we found that most of the patients were from lower socioeconomic background from rural areas. We also found that male were more commonly affected than females with a male to female ratio of 1.8:1. Most of the injuries were suicidal in nature.



Keywords: Laryngoscopic, Kuppuswamy, Injuries

Language: en