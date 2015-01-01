Abstract

BACKGROUND: Visual deprivation is one of the most significant deficits recorded by humans. One can say ocular trauma is as old as human civilization. The ocular deformity is very evident in all facial injuries. Despite having a significant socio-economic impact, very little data is available on ocular trauma's magnitude & risk factors.



Aims & Objective: To investigate the distribution of ocular injuries in and around the Vijayapura District.

Materials and Methods: From November 2019 to April 2021, the research was carried out at Tertiary care hospital in north karnataka. A total of 100 patients attending casualty and outpatient departments with a history of both mechanical and non-mechanical trauma were included. All cases were subjected to a thorough ocular examination of the anterior and posterior regions. Investigations were conducted wherever they were required.



Results: Ocular trauma was more common in males (83%) and in the 20-30 year age group. In mechanical injury, close globe injuries included 18% contusion and 20% lamellar laceration. 16% were penetrating injuries, 6% were rupture, and 34% were adnexal injuries in open globe injury. 83% of cases were from a rural background, and 17% were from an urban background. Majority of patients presented within 6 hours of trauma to our center. The most commonly affected structures were the eyelid and adnexa in this study.



Conclusion: Road traffic accidents were the most common cause of ocular trauma. This necessitates the implementation of improved road safety measures in this region.





Keywords: Bett classification, Open globe injury, Close globe injury, Ocular trauma score.

