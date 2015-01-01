|
Citation
Sprajcer M, Roberts S, Aisbett B, Ferguson S, Demasi D, Shriane A, Thomas MJW. Aerosp. Med. Hum. Perform. 2022; 93(10): 749-754.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Aerospace Medical Association)
DOI
PMID
36243918
Abstract
BACKGROUND:The challenges of climate change and increasing frequency of severe weather conditions has demanded innovative approaches to wildfire suppression. Australia's wildfire management includes an expanding aviation program, providing both fixed and rotary wing aerial platforms for reconnaissance, incident management, and quick response aerial fire suppression. These operations have typically been limited to day visual flight rules operations, but recently trials have been undertaken extending the window of operations into the night, with the assistance of night vision systems. Already a demanding job, night aerial firefighting operations have the potential to place even greater physical and mental demands on crewmembers. This study was designed to investigate sleep, fatigue, and performance outcomes in Australian aerial firefighting crews.
