Abstract

OBJECTIVE: According to some recent evidence, suicide rate is higher in inpatients than in the general population around the world. However, suicide prevention strategies (SPS) are poorly focused and understood in medical settings. This study aimed to develop effective SPS and interventions in medical settings of Iran and provide evaluation checklists/procedures for them.



METHODS: The study was performed in two steps, including literature review and expert opinions panel. In the first stage, we conducted a comprehensive literature review to find relevant suicide prevention programs, strategies, interventions, or any efforts to prevent suicide in the medical settings. In the second stage, an expert panel was arranged for developing effective and feasible SPS in medical settings. Data were analyzed through content analysis approach.



RESULTS: Overall, 11 records were included in the literature review. SPS varied from staff training, safety plan and quality improvements, and prevention programs to therapy methods. Finally, in the second stage, the following seven major SPS were recommended by the expert panel: 1) Integration and application of obtained suicidal behavior data through evaluating medical records, 2) Screening and suicide risk assessment, 3) Staff training, 4) Quality improvement, 5) Follow-up of inpatients with high-risk behaviors, 6) Reducing stigma and improving public awareness, and 7) Follow-up of discharged high-risk inpatients. Also, 23 interventions within the strategies were presented.



CONCLUSION: Given that SPS are poorly focused in medical settings, the practical framework that emerged in this study could be used to develop or advance SPS in various medical settings.

