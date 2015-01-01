SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

D'arcy-Bewick S, Terracciano A, Turiano N, Sutin AR, Long R, Ó'Súilleabháin PS. Child Abuse Negl. 2022; 134: e105922.

10.1016/j.chiabu.2022.105922

36244209

BACKGROUND: Research findings on the relationship between childhood abuse and neglect (CAN) and mortality risk in adulthood are inconsistent.

OBJECTIVE: To examine the association between CAN and mortality risk in adulthood. PARTICIPANTS AND SETTING: Systematic review and meta-analysis.

METHODS: Six databases were searched up to November 2021 for studies reporting adult mortality outcomes associated with childhood physical abuse, emotional abuse, sexual abuse, physical neglect and/or emotional neglect. When feasible, results were pooled using a random-effects meta-analysis.

RESULTS: Nine studies met the inclusion criteria, involving 265,858 individuals. Abuse included physical (4/9), sexual (2/9), emotional (2/9), combined physical or sexual (2/9) and combined abuse and neglect (4/9). Only one study reported neglect separately. Three studies that examined the association between combined childhood abuse and neglect and mortality showed a pooled HR of 1.86 (95 % CI = 1.26-2.73, I(2) = 81 %). Specific types of abuse (physical, emotional, sexual) were unrelated to mortality risk, but subgroup analyses suggested that physical and emotional abuse were associated with greater mortality risk among women. There was high heterogeneity (I(2) of >75 %) between estimates for almost all predictors.

CONCLUSIONS: Research suggests an association between CAN and adult mortality risk. However, more research is needed to address several limitations within the literature. These include standardising measures of CAN, representative sampling from vulnerable populations and differing geographical regions, and more detailed examination of the multi-faceted experience of abuse and neglect in childhood.


Language: en

Mortality; Neglect; Childhood; Maltreatment; Abuse

