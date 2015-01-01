Abstract

BACKGROUND: While researchers have found a link between childhood maltreatment and language difficulties, the underlying mechanisms remain unclear and replication across the literature is inconsistent.



OBJECTIVE: To conduct a systematic review examining the methodological inconsistencies related to studies' samples construction, maltreatment measurement, and language outcomes using a language acquisition theory-based approach.



METHODS: Using the PRISMA framework, a literature search was conducted across five databases to identify studies that have investigated the effects of maltreatment on the language dimensions of vocabulary and grammar. Data were extracted for participant and maltreatment characteristics.



RESULTS: Fifty articles were reviewed. The results revealed: 1) maltreated children performed consistently below peers on grammar but not vocabulary assessments, 2) disproportionate use of vocabulary assessments, 3) considerable variability on participant characteristics and limited multidimensional measurement of maltreatment exposure, and 4) only nine studies analyzed the relationship between a maltreatment dimension (e.g., type, severity) and language.



CONCLUSIONS: Based on the results of this review, we propose three calls to action: 1) more language acquisition research in the child maltreatment field, 2) specificity when constructing samples with maltreated children, and 3) comprehensive and multidimensional maltreatment measurement. Implications for education were examined.

