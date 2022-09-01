|
Citation
|
Soh SE. J. Physiother. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Australian Physiotherapy Association)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36244960
|
Abstract
|
We have strong evidence on how to reduce falls through exercise programs that target balance.1 Despite this, falls and fall-related injuries persist and continue to rise globally.2 This trial showed that a falls prevention exercise program delivered electronically (StandingTall) was able to reduce the rate of falls and injurious falls in community-dwelling older adults over 24 months. There were no serious adverse events recorded, which indicate that balance exercises can be safely delivered through e-health technology. Adherence to StandingTall was also higher (30% fully adherent over 24 months) compared with pooled estimates reported in previous studies.3 There is promise that StandingTall may be a falls prevention program that older adults will engage with over a longer period of time. The digital delivery is particularly appealing given the current COVID-19 pandemic, as it overcomes physical access barriers, giving older adults the option to participate in a home-based program that may reduce falls.
Language: en