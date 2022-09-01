Abstract

We have strong evidence on how to reduce falls through exercise programs that target balance.1 Despite this, falls and fall-related injuries persist and continue to rise globally.2 This trial showed that a falls prevention exercise program delivered electronically (StandingTall) was able to reduce the rate of falls and injurious falls in community-dwelling older adults over 24 months. There were no serious adverse events recorded, which indicate that balance exercises can be safely delivered through e-health technology. Adherence to StandingTall was also higher (30% fully adherent over 24 months) compared with pooled estimates reported in previous studies.3 There is promise that StandingTall may be a falls prevention program that older adults will engage with over a longer period of time. The digital delivery is particularly appealing given the current COVID-19 pandemic, as it overcomes physical access barriers, giving older adults the option to participate in a home-based program that may reduce falls.



There are, however, a few considerations worth noting before incorporating an e-health falls prevention intervention into clinical practice. Participants in this trial had a relatively low risk of falls. The implications of using this program with older adults at heightened risk of falling require further investigation. Further, the intensity of balance exercises in StandingTall was self-monitored using a self-report modified rating of perceived exertion scale. As balance intensity was not reported, it is difficult to determine whether the intensity of the prescribed exercises was sufficiently 'challenging'.1 This is likely related to the absence of a validated balance intensity measure until recently.4 It will be interesting to observe in future trials whether a higher degree of balance challenge will offer more protection against falls and related injuries.

