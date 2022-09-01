Abstract

BACKGROUND: Childhood trauma is common and associated with worse psychiatric outcomes. Yet, clinicians may not inquire about childhood trauma due to a misconception that patients cannot provide reliable reports. The goal of this study was to examine the reliability of self-reports of childhood trauma in psychotic disorders.



METHODS: We examined the test-retest reliability of the Childhood Trauma Questionnaire (CTQ) in schizophrenia (SZ, n = 19), psychotic bipolar disorder (BD, n = 17), and healthy control (HC, n = 28) participants who completed the CTQ on ≥2 occasions over variable time periods (mean 19.6 months). We calculated the intraclass correlation (ICC) for the total CTQ score, each of the five CTQ domains, and the minimization/denial subscale for the three groups. For any CTQ domains showing low test-retest reliability (ICC < 0.61), we also explored whether positive, negative, depressive, and manic symptom severity were associated with CTQ variability.



RESULTS: We found high ICC values for the total CTQ score in all three groups (SZ 0.82, BD 0.85, HC 0.88). The ICC values for CTQ subdomains were also high with the exceptions of scores for sexual abuse in BD (0.40), emotional neglect in SZ (0.60), and physical neglect in BD (0.51) and HC (0.43). In exploratory analyses, self-reports of sexual abuse in BD were associated with greater severity of depressive symptoms (β = 0.108, p = 0.004).



CONCLUSIONS: Patients with SZ and BD can provide reliable self-reports of childhood trauma, especially related to physical and emotional abuse. The presence of psychosis should not deter clinicians from asking patients about childhood trauma.

Language: en