Murros O, Puolakkainen T, Abio A, Thorén H, Snäll J. Med. Oral. Patol. Oral Cir. Bucal 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
36243995
BACKGROUND: In recent years, electric scooters (e-scooter) have emerged as an alternative mode of urban transport due to their availability and effortless use. However, e-scooter-related trauma and injuries, especially to the head, have received wide media coverage and raised public concern about their safety. We aim to determine and compare clinically relevant variables, incidence, and severity between bicycle and e-scooter-related facial fractures and potential protective measures for injury prevention. MATERIAL AND METHODS: This retrospective study comprised all patients admitted to a tertiary trauma center with bicycle or e-scooter-related facial fractures between January 2019 and October 2020. Patient- and injury-related variables, including demographics, injury mechanisms, helmet use, influence of alcohol, types of facial injuries, types of other injuries, given treatment, and hospital stay, were collected, analysed, and compared between bicycle and e-scooter injuries.
