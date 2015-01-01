Abstract

Distracted driving is among the leading causes of roadway crashes worldwide. However, due to limitations of police-reported crash data, it is often challenging to understand the nature and magnitude of this problem. Distraction has also been shown to affect driver speed selection, which is important as both mean speed and speed variance have substantive impacts on crash risk. This study utilizes naturalistic driving data to investigate the relationship between the engagement in various secondary (non-driving) tasks and driver speed selection under different driving contexts. Separate analyses were conducted for low-speed and high-speed driving environments. Two-way random effects linear regression models were estimated for both speed regimes, while controlling for driver, roadway, and traffic characteristics. The differences were assessed based upon ten types of secondary tasks. In general, engagement in all tasks was found to decrease speeds in high-speed environments while the effects were mixed in low-speed settings. The changes in speeds were much pronounced for secondary tasks that include a combination of visual, manual, and cognitive distractions, such as cell phone use. Among all secondary tasks, an average episode of a driver talking on a handheld cellphone was associated with a 6-mph speed reduction in high-speed environments, but a 3.5-mph increase in low-speed settings. In addition to examining impacts on speed selection, the risk of involvement in crash and near-crash events was also evaluated in consideration of the type and duration of distraction. Interestingly, distractions tended to show similar relationships, in both direction and magnitude, with the risk of involvement in both crash and near-crash events. From a policy standpoint, this study provides further motivation for legislation and other programs aimed at curbing distracted driving.

