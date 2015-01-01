|
PURPOSE: Choking on food is a leading cause of accidental death in several populations, including children, people with intellectual/developmental disability, and older adults in residential care facilities. One contributor to choking risk is incomplete oral processing and failure to convert food to a cohesive, nonsticky bolus with a maximum particle size that will not block the airway. Clinical tests of mastication do not evaluate properties of chewed food boluses. We characterized expectorated boluses, after oral processing, using methods developed by the International Dysphagia Diet Standardisation Initiative (IDDSI).
