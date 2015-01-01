|
Citation
|
Pearce T, Maple M, Wayland S, McKay K, Shakeshaft A, Woodward A. BMC Public Health 2022; 22(1): e1929.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36253848
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: In Australia, the collaborative involvement of stakeholders, especially those with lived experience in mental health and suicide prevention, has become important to government policy and practice at Federal and State levels. However, little is known about how governments translate this intention into frameworks of co-creation for policy, funding programs, service improvement, and research and evaluation. We investigated the extent to which publicly available government policies refer to collaborative practice using an established translation model.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Mental health; Suicide prevention; Co-creation; Co-design; Government policy; Qualitative content analysis