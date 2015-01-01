|
Citation
Donagh B, Bradbury-Jones C, Swift A, Taylor J. BMJ Open 2022; 12(10): e065022.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, BMJ Publishing Group)
DOI
PMID
36253046
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Domestic violence and abuse (DVA) is an everyday aspect of many children and young people's lives, both in the home and in their own relationships. Studies estimate that up to one million children and young people experience some form of DVA each year in the UK. Although the majority of families experiencing DVA have more than one child, most research to date has focused on individual children within these families. This study aims to explore the views of practitioners, parent/carers and young people on sibling responses in the context and aftermath of DVA. Our protocol has followed SPIRIT guidelines.
Language: en
Keywords
mental health; child protection; adverse events; community child health