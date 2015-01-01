Abstract

OBJECTIVES: To highlight the need for standardisation in the communication of head impact telemetry from instrumented mouthguards (iMG). The purpose of this study is to examine how the frame of reference for reporting head acceleration events (HAE) may affect the interpretation of head impacts recorded from iMGs in community rugby players.



METHODS: An analytical investigation of 825 video verified HAEs recorded from male community players during 5 rugby match exposures. HAEs were captured with an iMG, known to be reliable and valid for this purpose. The linear and angular head acceleration at the centre of mass (head_CG) was calculated from filtered iMG accelerometer and gyroscope data, and the location of impact was estimated. The iMG and head_CG data were examined for systematic bias, geometric differences and the degree of concordance. Finally, mixed model analyses were fitted to assess the differences in peak resultant acceleration (PLA) by impact locations and directions of head motion while controlling for intra-athlete correlations.



RESULTS: The degree of concordance between the iMG versus head_CG measures varied by impact location. The mixed model confirmed differences in the PLA by location (F((8,819)) = 16.55, p<0.001) and by direction of head motion (F((5,417)) = 7.78, p<0.001).



CONCLUSION: The head acceleration reported at the iMG is not proportional to measurements that have been transformed to the head_CG. Depending on the impact location and direction of head motion, the acceleration measured at the iMG may overestimate, underestimate or miss entirely the PLA with respect to the head_CG. We recommend standardising the reporting of iMG data within the head_CG frame of reference.

