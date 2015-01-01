Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Traumatic brain injury (TBI) rates in the elderly are increasing worldwide, mainly due to fall accidents. However, TBI's impact on elderly patients' lives has not been thoroughly investigated. RESEARCH QUESTION: This systematic review and meta-analysis aims at describing post-TBI incidence of functional decline, dependency, nursing home admission, reduced quality of life and depression in the elderly.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: A systematic literature search was performed in PubMed, EMBASE, Web Of Science, BIOSIS, Current Contents Connect, Data Citation Index, MEDLINE, SciELO, Cochrane library and CINAHL. Study selection was conducted by two independent reviewers. Meta-analysis was performed using a random-effects model.



RESULTS: Twenty-seven studies were included in the qualitative synthesis and twenty-five in a random-effects meta-analysis. The prevalence of unfavorable functional outcomes after TBI was 65.2% (95% CI: 51.1-78.0). Admission to a nursing home had a pooled prevalence of 28.5% (95% CI: 17.1-41.6) and dependency rates ranged between 16.9% and 74.0%. A reduced quality of life was documented throughout follow-up with SF12/36 scores between 35.3 and 52.3/100.2.6-4.8% of the patients with mild TBI reported depressive symptoms. A large heterogeneity was found among studies for functional outcomes and discharge destination.



DISCUSSION AND CONCLUSION: In conclusion, elderly patients have a significant risk for functional decline, dependency, nursing home admission and low quality of life following TBI. Moreover, more severe injuries lead to worse outcomes. These findings are important to provide accurate patient and family counseling, set realistic treatment targets and aim at relevant outcome variables in prognostic models for TBI in elderly patients.

