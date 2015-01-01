SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Rutter N, Hall K, Westmarland N. Child. Soc. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2022, National Children's Bureau of the United Kingdom, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)

10.1111/chso.12622

36247928

PMC9538484

Working with families living with child and adolescent-to-parent violence raises a number of challenges which were compounded during the Covid-19 pandemic. In this article, UK umbrella organisation 'Respect' is used as a case study to explore how 10 practitioners navigated social, emotional and safeguarding concerns that occurred when transitioning to remote working. Engagement with children and young people proved difficult, especially for those with special education needs and/or disabilities. However, parental engagement with services increased. Practitioners were quick to adapt to the changing landscape of remote working; continually adapting their practice to otherwise unforeseen safeguarding and/or practical challenges.


Language: en

adolescence; intervention; agency; behaviour problems; youth justice

