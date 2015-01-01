Abstract

The age of algorithms is here, and it is really changing people's lives. More and more ethical problems related to algorithms have attracted people's attention, but the related ethical research is still far behind the research of algorithms. As more intelligent algorithms emerge in an endless stream, there will also be a lot of algorithmic ethical issues. On the other hand, with the continuous improvement of the development level of the automobile industry, people have a stronger demand for the safety and stability of modern transportation, and more and more autonomous driving technology has been promoted and applied in the market. At present, most of the studies on the longitudinal collision avoidance system of vehicles use collision warning or emergency braking to avoid collision. However, when the vehicle is in a special situation such as high speed and slippery road, emergency steering is more effective. In order to further improve the vehicle safety and ethical algorithm design points, this article revolves around vehicle lateral active collision avoidance control method research, the collision avoidance decision-making, and path planning and collision avoidance transverse vehicle longitudinal motion control is analyzed, and based on automated driving simulation experiment, the tests carried out to verify the designed control strategy. The experimental results show that the proposed method not only has a good effect of preventing automatic driving collision but also can meet the requirements of algorithm ethics. This research can effectively guide the research of algorithmic ethics in the field of autonomous driving and effectively reduce the occurrence of traffic accidents.

