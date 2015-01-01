Abstract

To improve the braking performance and braking energy feedback rate of extended-range electric vehicles, a driving intention recognition model is established based on Markov theory with brake pedal displacement, pedal displacement change rate, and pedal force as parameters, and the validity of the model is verified by actual vehicle test data. Based on the driving intention recognition model, a compound braking control strategy for extended-range electric vehicles is established with the constraints of braking force distribution and motor and battery characteristics. Cruise and MATLAB are used for joint simulation. The simulation results show that the compound braking system of extended-range electric vehicles with the compound braking control strategy based on brake intention recognition can work stably and effectively. On the premise of ensuring braking stability and safety, the braking energy recovery efficiency can be increased by 0.36% and the recovery rate can reach 12.88%. The compound braking system can effectively recover braking energy, improve the energy utilization rate of extended-range electric vehicles, and increase driving range.

