Abstract

OBJECTIVE The aim of this study was to determine the balance problems and risk of falling by using digital or computerized methods in patients who underwent total knee arthroplasty (TKA) and have satisfactory functional scores in the early postoperative period.



METHODology A total of 31 participants (24 women, seven men; mean age: 61.93 ±10.75 years; range: 49-82 years) who underwent unilateral TKA were included. The fall risk was evaluated using the time up-and-go (TUG) test and computerized platforms. Patient-reported pain, stiffness, and physical functional outcome measures [Western Ontario and McMaster Universities Osteoarthritis Index (WOMAC) and Oxford Knee Score (OKS)] and posture (New York Posture Rating Chart) were evaluated.



RESULTS Based on the WOMAC scores, there was a significant impact on self-reported pain (p˂0.001), function (p=0.001), and stiffness (p=0.001) between preoperative and postoperative results. The OKS (p=0.006) and the TUG score (p=0.004) improved significantly, but the posture scores remained the same after the surgery. There was a statistically significant difference between the preoperative and third-month postoperative test results of the stabilometric test, bipedal opened eye, bipedal closed eye, monopedal right, and monopedal left foot static balance tests (p˂0.05). However, the disequilibrium and equilibrium dynamic balance values ​​remained unchanged three months after TKA.



CONCLUSIONS Satisfactory functional scores according to WOMAC or OKS were achieved in the early postoperative period. However, posture and dynamic balance problems related to falling risk continued to persist in the same period. Although the TUG test results were statistically significant, they also showed fall risk values. Fall risk and postural problems should be analyzed objectively using computerized methods. Early rehabilitation programs after TKA in elderly individuals should be designed accordingly and close attention must be paid to fall risks.

