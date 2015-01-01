Abstract

The Dark Triad (Machiavellianism, psychopathy, narcissism) is associated with online disinhibition and antisocial online behaviors. However, the mediating role between online disinhibition and online trolling has never previously been investigated. We examined direct and indirect associations between online disinhibition and online trolling via the Dark Triad among 1,303 participants. The results showed that online disinhibition is positively correlated with online trolling, and their link is partly mediated by Machiavellianism and psychopathy. Furthermore, men exhibited higher levels of Dark Triad traits and were more likely to engage in online trolling than women. Moderated mediation analyses indicated that gender moderated the relationship between psychopathy and online trolling. The study provided a promising perspective for the intervention of online trolling, namely netizens should be taught to reduce impulsivity and improve empathy and self-control, especially for men.

Language: en