Abstract

BACKGROUND: In the immediate aftermath of a disaster, household members may experience lack of support services and isolation from one another. To address this, a common recommendation is to promote preparedness through the preparation of an emergency supply kit (ESK). The goal was to characterize ESK possession on a national level to help the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guide next steps to better prepare for and respond to disasters and emergencies at the community level.



METHODS: The authors analyzed data collected through Porter Novelli's ConsumerStyles surveys in Fall 2020 (n=3,625) and Spring 2021 (n=6,455).



RESULTS: ESK ownership is lacking. Overall, while most respondents believed that an ESK would help their chance of survival, only a third have one. Age, gender, education level, and region of the country were significant predictors of kit ownership in a multivariate model. In addition, there was a significant association between level of preparedness and ESK ownership.



CONCLUSIONS: These data are an essential starting point in characterizing ESK ownership and can be used to help tailor public messaging, inform work with partners to increase ESK ownership, and guide future research.

Language: en