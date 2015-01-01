|
Citation
|
Schnall AH, Kieszak S, Hanchey A, Heiman H, Bayleyegn T, Daniel J, Stauber C. Disaster Med. Public Health Prep. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Society for Disaster Medicine and Public Health, Publisher Cambridge University Press)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36245103
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: In the immediate aftermath of a disaster, household members may experience lack of support services and isolation from one another. To address this, a common recommendation is to promote preparedness through the preparation of an emergency supply kit (ESK). The goal was to characterize ESK possession on a national level to help the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guide next steps to better prepare for and respond to disasters and emergencies at the community level.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Disaster; Preparedness; Disproportionately affected groups; Emergency supply kit (ESK); National Survey