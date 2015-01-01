Abstract

Rates of suicidal ideation and behavior are high and increasing in emerging adulthood. Research focused on suicidal ideation as a predictor of suicidal behavior has nearly exclusively conceptualized suicidal ideation as verbal thoughts about suicide. Emerging research suggests, however, that mentally imagining suicide may be even more impairing than verbal thoughts about suicide. Thirty-nine emerging adults with a lifetime history of suicidal cognitions completed self-report assessments of characteristics of their suicidal cognitions, histories of suicide plans and behavior, and the degree to which their suicidal cognitions took the form of mental imagery or verbal thought. Suicidal mental imagery predicted more intense and longer duration of suicidal cognitions, a higher likelihood of having made a suicide plan, and a higher likelihood of having made a suicide attempt over and above suicidal verbal thoughts. Thus, suicidal mental imagery could provide a novel target for suicide assessment and intervention for emerging adults.

