Journal Article

Citation

Lawrence HR, Nesi J, Schwartz-Mette RA. Emerg. Adulthood 2022; 10(5): 1216-1221.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Society for the Study of Emerging Adulthood, Publisher SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/21676968211001593

PMID

36249882

PMCID

PMC9562474

Abstract

Rates of suicidal ideation and behavior are high and increasing in emerging adulthood. Research focused on suicidal ideation as a predictor of suicidal behavior has nearly exclusively conceptualized suicidal ideation as verbal thoughts about suicide. Emerging research suggests, however, that mentally imagining suicide may be even more impairing than verbal thoughts about suicide. Thirty-nine emerging adults with a lifetime history of suicidal cognitions completed self-report assessments of characteristics of their suicidal cognitions, histories of suicide plans and behavior, and the degree to which their suicidal cognitions took the form of mental imagery or verbal thought. Suicidal mental imagery predicted more intense and longer duration of suicidal cognitions, a higher likelihood of having made a suicide plan, and a higher likelihood of having made a suicide attempt over and above suicidal verbal thoughts. Thus, suicidal mental imagery could provide a novel target for suicide assessment and intervention for emerging adults.


Language: en

Keywords

suicide; suicidal behavior; attempt; suicidal mental imagery; suicidal verbal thoughts; suicide plan

