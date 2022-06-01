Abstract

OBJECTIVES: The correlation between smoking and suicide is well documented in the general population: there is an increased risk of suicide among tobacco smokers. However, the association between smoking and suicidal behaviors (ideations, plans, attempts) in youth is poorly elucidated. This is a systematic review of the literature examined data on the relationship between active and passive smoking and suicidal ideation (SI), suicide planning (SP), and suicide attempts (SA) among youth in the general population.



METHOD: Medline searches were performed for the period 1980-2020. Cross-sectional, case-control, prospective population-based studies of young people (age less than 18 years) were included in this review; studies of specific populations (patients with an identified pathology of any kind) were excluded.



RESULTS: This review included 43 studies: 23 studies on the association between active smoking and SI, SI and/or PS, TS; three studies on the association between passive smoking and suicidal behavior, three studies on the association between smoking and suicidal behavior in young people in psychiatric hospital settings, and five studies comparing the suicidal behavior of girls and boys. Analysis of the data collected lead to the conclusion that active or passive smoking is associated with suicidal behavior in young people. Smoking appears to contribute to psychopathological disorders, including depression, the use of other psychoactive substances, or psychosocial suffering which are often associated with an increased risk of suicide in young people. The correlations between smoking and the presence of mental disorders have been highlighted; tobacco use may contribute to the development of depression, anxiety and stress. Further studies are needed to verify the existence of a causal link between smoking and suicide.



CONCLUSION: Smoking is associated with the risk of suicidal behavior in young people; it should be included among the criteria for assessing suicidal risk in youth. Smoking cessation, which improves psychological well-being, should be further integrated into the prevention of suicidal behavior.



Objectifs



La corrélation entre tabagisme et suicide en population générale est bien documentée : le risque suicidaire est plus fréquent chez les fumeurs ; en revanche, chez le jeune elle est mal connue. Cette revue systématique de la littérature s'est intéressée aux relations entre le tabagisme actif ou passif et les idées suicidaires (IS), projets de suicide (PS) et tentatives de suicide (TS) chez les jeunes en population générale.

Méthode



Les recherches ont été effectuées sur Medline pour la période 1980-2021. Les études transversales, cas témoins, prospectives en population générale de jeunes (âge inférieur à 18 ans) ont été intégrées dans cette revue.

Résultats



Cette revue a rassemblé 43 études : 23 portent sur l'association tabagisme actif et IS ou PS et TS ; deux sur l'association tabagisme passif et comportement suicidaire, trois sur l'association tabagisme et comportement suicidaire en milieu d'hospitalisation psychiatrique, cinq ont comparé le comportement suicidaire des filles et des garçons. L'analyse des données rassemblées permet de conclure que le tabagisme est associé au comportement suicidaire chez les jeunes. Il paraît contribuer avec les troubles psychopathologiques dont la dépression, l'usage d'autres substances psychoactives ou d'une souffrance psychosociale souvent associée, à l'augmentation du risque de suicide chez le jeune. D'autres études devront être conduites afin de vérifier l'existence d'un lien de causalité entre tabagisme et suicide.

Conclusion



Le tabagisme est associé au risque de comportement suicidaire chez le jeune ; son repérage participe à l'identification de ce risque ; l'arrêt du tabac qui améliore le bien-être mental doit participer à sa prévention.

