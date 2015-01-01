Abstract

AIMS: Among asylum seekers in a high-risk unstable post-displacement context, we aimed to investigate the prevalence of and risk for suicidal ideation (study 1), and then to test whether and how Mindfulness-Based Trauma Recovery for Refugees (MBTR-R) may prevent or treat suicidal ideation (study 2).



METHODS: Study 1 was conducted among a community sample of N = 355 (31.8% female) East African asylum seekers in a high-risk urban post-displacement setting in the Middle East (Israel). Study 2 was a secondary analysis of a randomised waitlist-control trial of MBTR-R among 158 asylum-seekers (46.2% female) from the same community and post-displacement setting.



RESULTS: Prevalence of suicidal ideation was elevated (31%). Post-migration living difficulties, as well as posttraumatic stress, depression, anxiety and their multi-morbidity were strongly associated with suicidal ideation severity. Likewise, depression and multi-morbidity prospectively predicted the onset of suicidal ideation. Relative to its incidence among waitlist-control (23.1%), MBTR-R prevented the onset of suicidal ideation at post-intervention assessment (15.6%) and 5-week follow-up (9.8%). Preventive effects of MBTR-R on suicidal ideation were mediated by reduced posttraumatic stress, depression, anxiety and their multi-morbidity. MBTR-R did not therapeutically reduce current suicidal ideation present at the beginning of the intervention.



CONCLUSIONS: Findings warn of a public health crisis of suicidality among forcibly displaced people in high-risk post-displacement settings. Although preliminary, novel randomised waitlist-control evidence for preventive effects of MBTR-R for suicidal ideation is promising. Together, findings indicate the need for scientific, applied and policy attention to mental health post-displacement in order to prevent suicide among forcibly displaced people.

