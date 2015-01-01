Abstract

PURPOSE: To assess the outcome of surgically fixated femur shaft and distal femur fractures following low-velocity civilian gunshot injuries over a 4-year period.



METHODS: A retrospective review was conducted on all patients who sustained femur shaft and distal femur fractures from civilian low-velocity gunshot injuries that required definitive surgical fixation between January 2014 and December 2017. Patient demographics, comorbidities, injury characteristics, duration between injury and surgical fixation and presence of complications were captured.



RESULTS: A total of 122 patients (mean age, 29.1 ± 9.5 years) were included. Supracondylar femur fractures (AO 33) accounted for 49% of total injuries, followed by femoral shaft (AO 32) and intra-articular distal femur fractures (AO 33 B & C) with 40% and 11%, respectively. Intramedullary nail fixation was the choice of treatment for femur shaft fractures (49.98%) and supracondylar fractures (63%). Intra-articular injuries were predominantly treated with distal femoral locking plates (85%). Arterial and nerve injuries were the most commonly encountered associated injuries occurring in five patients (4.1%) each. Fracture-related infection was diagnosed in two patients (1.6%). No cases of non-union and compartment syndrome were recorded.



CONCLUSION: Femur shaft and supracondylar fractures fixated with intramedullary nails are associated with low complication rates and perfect union rates. Our study suggests that intra-articular distal femur fractures fixated with locking plates and cannulated screws have a high complication rate and poorer surgical outcomes. Non-union and compartment syndrome are rare complications of gunshot femur fractures fixated with either intramedullary nails or locking plates.

Language: en