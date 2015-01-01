Abstract

Machine learning can discern meaningful information from large datasets. Applying machine learning techniques to raw sensor data from instrumented walkways could automatically detect subtle changes in walking and balance. Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a neurological disorder in which patients report varying degrees of walking and balance disruption. This study aimed to determine whether machine learning applied to walkway sensor data could classify severity of self-reported symptoms in MS patients. Ambulatory people with MS (n = 107) were asked to rate the severity of their walking and balance difficulties, from 1-No problems to 5-Extreme problems, using the MS-Impact Scale-29. Those who scored less than 3 (moderately) were assigned to the "mild" group (n = 35), and those scoring higher were in the "moderate" group (n = 72). Three machine learning algorithms were applied to classify the "mild" group from the "moderate" group. The classification achieved 78% accuracy, a precision of 85%, a recall of 90%, and an F1 score of 87% for distinguishing those people reporting mild from moderate walking and balance difficulty. This study demonstrates that machine learning models can reliably be applied to instrumented walkway data and distinguish severity of self-reported impairment in people with MS.

Language: en