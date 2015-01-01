SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Cesari V, Vallefuoco A, Agrimi J, Gemignani A, Paolocci N, Menicucci D. Front. Behav. Neurosci. 2022; 16: e943081.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Frontiers Research Foundation)

DOI

10.3389/fnbeh.2022.943081

PMID

36248029

PMCID

PMC9561850

Abstract

Intimate partner violence (IPV) is a health priority, which worldwide, mainly affects women. The consequences of IPV include several psychophysiological effects. These range from altered levels of hormones and neurotrophins to difficulties in emotion regulation and cognitive impairment. Mounting evidence from preclinical studies has shown that environmental enrichment, a form of sensory-motor, cognitive, and social stimulation, can induce a wide range of neuroplastic processes in the brain which consistently improve recovery from a wide variety of somatic and psychiatric diseases. To support IPV survivors, it is essential to ensure a safe housing environment, which can serve as a foundation for environmental enrichment-based interventions. However, some concerns have been raised when supportive housing interventions focus on the economic aspects of survivors' lives instead of the emotional ones. We thus propose a holistic intervention in which supportive housing is integrated with evidenced-based psychotherapies which could constitute an enriched therapeutic approach for IPV survivors.


Language: en

Keywords

empowerment; environmental enrichment; IPV; psychological support; psychotherapy; safe environments

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print