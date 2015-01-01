Abstract

BACKGROUND: Severe burns and blunt trauma can lead to multiple organ dysfunction syndrome, the leading cause of death in intensive care units. In addition to infection, the degree of immune inflammatory response also affects prognosis. However, the characteristics and clinical relevance of the common mechanisms of these major diseases are still underexplored.



METHODS: In the present study, we performed microarray data analysis to identify immune-related differentially expressed genes (DEGs) involved in both disease progression in burns and blunt trauma. Six analyses were subsequently performed, including gene enrichment analysis, protein-protein interaction (PPI) network construction, immune cell infiltration analysis, core gene identification, co-expression network analysis, and clinical correlation analysis.



RESULTS: A total of 117 common immune-related DEGs was selected for subsequent analyses. Functional analysis emphasizes the important role of Th17 cell differentiation, Th1 and Th2 cell differentiation, Cytokine-cytokine receptor interaction and T cell receptor signaling pathway in these two diseases. Finally, eight core DEGs were identified using cytoHubba, including CD8A, IL10, CCL5, CD28, LCK, CCL4, IL2RB, and STAT1. The correlation analysis showed that the identified core DEGs were more or less significantly associated with simultaneous dysregulation of immune cells in blunt trauma and sepsis patients. Of these, the downregulation of CD8A and CD28 had a worse prognosis.



CONCLUSION: Our analysis lays the groundwork for future studies to elucidate molecular mechanisms shared in burns and blunt trauma. The functional roles of identified core immune-related DEGs and dysregulated immune cell subsets warrant further in-depth study.

Language: en