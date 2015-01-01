|
Schulz AC, Kasinger C, Beutel M, Fegert JM, Clemens V, Brahler E. Front. Psychiatry 2022; 13: e908668.
(Copyright © 2022, Frontiers Media)
36245878
BACKGROUND: Adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) are potentially traumatic events that occur before the age of 18. The term encompasses various adverse childhood experiences, e.g., physical, psychological, and sexual abuse, physical and psychological neglect, and family dysfunction. Prevalence estimates for a broad spectrum of ACEs against the background of where childhood and adolescence were spent are scarcely available in Germany. This study examines the frequencies of adverse childhood experiences, considering growing up in East or West Germany or abroad and interacting with different age cohorts and gender.
child abuse; adverse childhood experiences; child neglect; East and West Germany; immigration; socio-political context