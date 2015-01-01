Abstract

PURPOSES: This paper aims to discuss the relationship between college students' sports participation, school bullying, emotional intelligence and self-esteem. At the same time, it explores the intrinsic mechanisms of school bullying, in order to provide a reference for reducing bullying phenomenon among college students, and pave the way for college students to lead happy, healthy and confident lives.



METHODS: A total of 1,317 students (725 male students, 592 female students, 21.31 ± 3.28 years old) from four universities in Southwest China were selected as subjects for this survey. They were selected by stratified random sampling, and the data needed was obtained using a structured questionnaire. The data was subsequently processed with statistical software SPSS19.0 and AMOS21.0.



RESULTS: (1) Sports participation has a significant and positive correlation with emotional intelligence and self-esteem, likewise, it has a significant negative correlation with school bullying. Emotional intelligence has a marked positive correlation with self-esteem, at the same time it has a significant negative correlation with school bullying. In addition, self-esteem is strongly negative correlated with school bullying. (2) Sports participation has a direct effect on school bullying (ES = -0.271). Emotional intelligence (ES = -0.144) and self-esteem (ES = -0.065) also play a significant mediating role between sports participation and school bullying, and the chain mediating force of emotional intelligence-self-esteem also reaches a significant level (ES = -0.016).



CONCLUSION: Sports participation affects school bullying among college students not only directly but also indirectly, such as through emotional intelligence, the mediating role of self-esteem, and the chain mediating role of emotional intelligence to self-esteem. Apart from sports participation, emotional intelligence is another key factor that affects college students' school bullying. Therefore, while attaching great importance to college students' sport participation, schools should also provide courses aimed at developing students' emotional intelligence.

