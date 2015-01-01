Abstract

BACKGROUND: Empirical research on the relationship between family functioning and delinquency has been sparse, although many studies have focused on the influence of family functioning on adolescent development. The current research aimed to fill this gap by exploring the influences of family functioning on adolescent delinquency and the mechanisms connecting the processes.



METHODS: We derived the baseline data from a prospective observational school-based cohort Chengdu Positive Child Development (CPCD) project. Students responded to a questionnaire containing validated measures of family functioning, positive behavior recognition, and delinquent behavior. We utilized structural equation modeling and maximum likelihood estimation to test the relationships.



RESULTS: Across 8811 Chinese adolescents, the incidence of delinquency behaviors among Chinese adolescents was relatively low. Family functioning and positive behavior recognition negatively predict delinquency (p < 0.001). Further, positive behavior recognition partially mediated the influence of family functioning on delinquency [p < 0.001, std. error = 0.01, 95% CI = (0.04, 0.07)]. Adolescents with better family functioning had little delinquency behavior, with positive behavior recognition and delinquency behavior negatively reinforcing each other.



CONCLUSIONS: This study demonstrated that family functioning was a protective factor against adolescent delinquency and revealed that positive behavior recognition was a critical mediating mechanism linking family functioning to delinquency.

Language: en