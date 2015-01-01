|
Bloomer A, Wally M, Bailey G, Roomian T, Karunakar M, Hsu JR, Seymour R, Beuhler M, Bosse M, Gibbs M, Griggs C, Jarrett S, Leas D, Odum S, Runyon M, Saha A, Yu Z, Watling B, Wyatt S. Geriatr Orthop Surg Rehabil 2022; 13: e21514593221125616.
36250188
INTRODUCTION: This study reports on the impact of a clinical decision support tool embedded in the electronic medical record and characterizes the demographics, prescribing patterns, and risk factors associated with opioid and benzodiazepine misuse in the older adult population. SIGNIFICANCE: This study reports on prescribing patterns for patients ≥65 years-old who presented to Emergency Departments (ED) or Urgent Care (UC) facilities across a large healthcare system following a fall (n = 34,334 encounters; n = 25,469 patients). This system implemented a clinical decision support intervention which provides an alert when the patient has an evidence-based risk factor for prescription drug misuse; prescribers can continue, amend or cancel the prescription.
injury prevention; and aging; controlled substances