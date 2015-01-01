Abstract

Intimate partner violence (IPV) and food security are two leading public health issues that disproportionately impact women in the United States. Despite this connection, the relationship between IPV and food security has been relatively unexplored. While food security is a known factor in increased well-being, it is not often explicitly included in care for survivors. As part of a larger study on survivors of domestic violence who are receiving services from a domestic violence and sexual assault agency in the Southern United States, we analysed participant responses (n = 26) to various scales (i.e. depression, anxiety, PTSD, disability, well-being, hope, food security) to determine the relationships between mental health and food-related variables. Importantly, findings from our study show that survivors experience low food security at higher rates (53.8%) than the U.S. national average (11.5%). Additionally, the proportion of survivors in our sample who are receiving some form of food aid and remain food insecure is high (26.9%), leading to questions about the adequacy of food aid. Finally, our results underpin the relationship between food security and mental health for survivors, as low food security is positively correlated with depression, PTSD, disability, trouble concentrating, lack of hope and decreased well-being. These findings have implications for how we evaluate food security and the role it plays in well-being for survivors.

Language: en