Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Parameters related to trunk control such as balance disorders, mobility problems, and falling are frequently observed in patients with Parkinson's disease (PD). However, to provide a stable foundation for movement, trunk stability requires appropriate adequate position sense. The aim of the study was to examine the relationship between trunk position sense, balance, functional mobility, fear of falling, and disease stage in patients with PD.



METHODS: The study was conducted in 41 patients with PD (16 female and 25 male). Trunk position sense was assessed with a digital inclinometer, balance with functional reach test, Berg balance scale and one-leg stand test, functional mobility with timed up and go test, fear of falling with activity-specific balance confidence scale, and disease stage with Modified Hoehn and Yahr Scale (MHYS). All patients were tested during the "on" phase following drug therapy.



RESULTS: Repositioning error degree was related with MHYS, Berg balance scale, right and left one-leg stand test, forward functional reach test, timed up and go test, timed up and go test-cognitive and activity-specific balance confidence scale results in patients with PD (r = - 0.363/ - 0.609, p < 0.05 for all).



CONCLUSION: It was shown in the study that trunk position sense was associated with disease stage, balance level, functional mobility, and fear of falling in patients with PD. These results suggest that trunk position sense is more important to plan effective rehabilitation program for development and protection of disease stage, balance level, functional mobility, and fear of falling in patients with PD.

Language: en