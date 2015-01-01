|
Rahimi Khalifeh Kandi Z, Ebadi Fard Azar F, Khalajabadi Farahani F, Azadi N, Mansourian M. Iran. J. Public Health 2022; 51(8): 1755-1765.
(Copyright © 2022, Tehran University of Medical Sciences)
36249100
BACKGROUND: Sexual child abuse is a form of anti-social behavior with the children that cause potential harm to the health, development and dignity of the child. Knowledge of children about these issues can help to protect themselves against sexual abuse. This study aimed to review systematically available documents about the importance of knowledge on self-protection of sexual abuse in children.
Language: en
Children; Systematic review; Child abuse; Knowledge; Self-protection; Sexual abuse