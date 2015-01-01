Abstract

Epidemiological estimates of substance use disorders (SUD) are critical for the planning of evidence-informed intervention and services. In this study, 250 incarcerated individuals in Nigeria were interviewed with the Mini International Neuropsychiatric Inventory (MINI) to diagnose SUD and antisocial personality disorder (ASPD). Most of the participants were males (97.6%), and the mean age was 35.4 (SD=13.5) years. Substance use disorder and ASPD were prevalent in 57.6% and 11.2% of the participants, respectively. Of those diagnosed with SUD, 35.2% and 22.4% had poly-SUD and mono-SUD respectively. Psychotic and dependence syndromes involving cannabis misuse were the most prevalent poly-SUD, and mono-SUD was characterized by alcohol, nicotine, and opioid dependence syndromes. Substance use disorder was more likely in participants charged with robbery and convicted, while ASPD was associated with prior and long-term imprisonment. There is a need for effective integration of treatment for ASPD/SUD into correctional mental health services in settings with inadequate health care using an appropriate model and a viable strategy.

Language: en