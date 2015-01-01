|
Citation
|
Ryus C, Bernstein SL. J. Health Care Poor Underserved 2022; 33(3): 1671-1677.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Johns Hopkins University Press)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36245188
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: This case series describes an evolving relationship between the opioid crisis and climate change. As the climate continues to warm, patients with opioid use disorders will be at heightened risk for complications and even death. Little has been written on the specific intersection of heat-related illness and opioid use.
Language: en