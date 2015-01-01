Abstract

BACKGROUND: This case series describes an evolving relationship between the opioid crisis and climate change. As the climate continues to warm, patients with opioid use disorders will be at heightened risk for complications and even death. Little has been written on the specific intersection of heat-related illness and opioid use.



OBJECTIVES: This paper highlights a particular vulnerability among people with opioid use disorder to encourage further research and inform care practices among community and health care providers.



DISCUSSION: The opioid crisis and climate change have the potential to interact synergistically to contribute to excess burden of death and disease. Socioeconomic marginalization places people with opioid use disorder at greater risk for death and injury due to inadequate access to air conditioning.



CONCLUSION: Providers should consider co-occurrence of heatrelated illness in accidental overdoses. Harm-reduction initiatives could include education regarding the risks of use during heatwaves.

