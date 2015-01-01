|
Cardenas I. J. Interpers. Violence 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, SAGE Publishing)
36245300
Stigma plays a critical role in the decision-making process of intimate partner violence (IPV) survivors, particularly whether they disclose, initiate, and continue with care for the consequences of the violence. As such, this study developed and validated a scale to assess the manifestation of IPV stigma on survivors' attitudes toward accessing services, using a racially and ethnically diverse sample of women (N = 409). An exploratory factor analysis was conducted using a calibration subset (n = 206) to identify the factor structure of the newly developed scale. A confirmatory factor analysis was then performed using a validation subset (n = 203) to validate the hypothesized model. To assess language and Latina ethnic differences in the scale functioning, multiple indicators and multiple causes (MIMIC) modeling was applied. To test for construct validity, the scale's correlation with two conceptually relevant variables was estimated. The final exploratory factor analysis (EFA) model retained eight items across two factors, accounting for 58.63% of the variance. Factor 1 captures attitudes related to anticipated stigma, and factor 2 captures attitudes related to internalized stigma.
assessment; domestic violence; cultural contexts; disclosure of domestic violence; intervention/treatment