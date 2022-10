Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To examine the relationships between practice environment factors and nurse manager (NM) perceptions of workplace mistreatment (WPM).



BACKGROUND: NMs have a unique perspective of business operations and care delivery and can offer insight into how WPM manifests in clinical settings at the leadership level.



METHODS: Researchers used a cross-sectional correlational design using a nonexperimental causal technique. A convenience sample of 139 NMs completed a survey regarding their perceptions of organizational change, the practice environment, and WPM.



RESULTS: NMs reported experiencing incivility (98%) and bullying (90%). Approximately 20% variance explained mistreatment by relationships with supervisors and budgeted resources (F4,134 = 9.16, P = 0.000).



CONCLUSIONS: Modifiable factors can be identified to prevent or reduce WPM.

Language: en